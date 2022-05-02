Vigil held in remembrance of teen killed in hit-and-run crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds gathered in Goodyear Sunday night to remember the 13-year-old boy who died in a hit and run crash last week. Dylan Buensuceso’s parents say the crowd was a reminder of the huge impact their son had on his neighbors in the Estrella Mountain Ranch community.

“A lot of people wanted to say goodbye to him, and I wasn’t going to let them not have that,” Frederick Buensuceso said. Sumi Mathew was among those holding a candle Sunday night, in memory of her son.

“He was funny, he was vibrant, he was smart, sometimes too smart. He was a know-it-all,” she said. Dylan was an eighth-grader who had so much to live for. His father says he always thought about his future and knew all about bonds and savings accounts. But instead of seeing Dylan live out his dreams, they now are planning his funeral.

“I’d give almost anything, anything to have him back,” Frederick said. At Sunday night’s vigil, the community remembered the boy for his larger-than-life personality. He was someone who loved to make others laugh. “This would have been his ideal place to be because he likes to be the center of attention. He loved to tell people all the stuff he knew,” Sumi said.

Dylan’s funeral is planned for May 14, and the family says that anyone is welcome. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at Estrella Mountain Church. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m.

