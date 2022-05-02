Teen wounded in drive-by shooting at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A teenager was hit in a drive-by shooting at a Phoenix home early Monday morning. It happened just before 2 a.m. in the neighborhood southeast of 40th Street and Southern Avenue.

According to police, somebody inside a vehicle fired several shots at the house. A man, and woman, and two teens were inside.

“One of the teenagers was hit by one of the rounds that went through the house,” Sgt. Philip Krynsky of the Phoenix Police Department told Arizona’s Family. The teen was taken to the hospital. Krynsky said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police do not have a description of the shooter or the car they were in.

