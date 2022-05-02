Salted Caramel Flan

Ingredients

3 scoops Salted Caramel Meal Replacement Shake*

4 packets unflavored gelatin

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

3 cups water, boiling

2 Tbsp. caramel syrup (optional)

Chris Powell says a serving is 1/3 of the pan! (Arizona's Family)

Instructions

Mix gelatin and meal replacement shake in a mixing bowl.

Whisk in almond milk to make a paste. Add boiling water and mix until dissolved. Refrigerate for 6-10 hours until set

Drizzle syrup over the “flan.”

*Use any vanilla whey protein with sugar-free caramel syrup and heavy cream as a substitute.

