Salted Caramel Flan
Published: May. 2, 2022
Ingredients
- 3 scoops Salted Caramel Meal Replacement Shake*
- 4 packets unflavored gelatin
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 3 cups water, boiling
- 2 Tbsp. caramel syrup (optional)
Instructions
Mix gelatin and meal replacement shake in a mixing bowl.
Whisk in almond milk to make a paste. Add boiling water and mix until dissolved. Refrigerate for 6-10 hours until set
Drizzle syrup over the “flan.”
*Use any vanilla whey protein with sugar-free caramel syrup and heavy cream as a substitute.
Note: Chris Powell says a serving is 1/3 of the pan!
