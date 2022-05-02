Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Salted Caramel Flan

Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage.
Chris Powell's Salsa Verde Ranch Chicken and Salted Caramel Flan recipes are ridiculously easy! Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage.
By Chris Powell
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients

  • 3 scoops Salted Caramel Meal Replacement Shake*
  • 4 packets unflavored gelatin
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 3 cups water, boiling
  • 2 Tbsp. caramel syrup (optional)
Chris Powell says a serving is 1/3 of the pan!
Chris Powell says a serving is 1/3 of the pan!(Arizona's Family)

Instructions

Mix gelatin and meal replacement shake in a mixing bowl.

Whisk in almond milk to make a paste. Add boiling water and mix until dissolved. Refrigerate for 6-10 hours until set

Drizzle syrup over the “flan.”

*Use any vanilla whey protein with sugar-free caramel syrup and heavy cream as a substitute.

Note: Chris Powell says a serving is 1/3 of the pan!

The other recipe: Salsa Verde Ranch Chicken

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The prep for this one is soooo easy!
Salsa Verde Ranch Chicken
These ooey-gooey baked bars -- a twist on traditional s'mores -- are amazing!
Yummy Chocolate S’mores Bars
Don't these look amazing?!
Homemade Croissants
Learn how to turn a sheet of dough and a slab of butter into a batch of light, flaky, and...
Learn how to make croissants at home