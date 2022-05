Ingredients

1 lb. boneless, skinless thighs

1 lb. tenderloins or breasts

1 bottle salsa verde

1 packet powdered ranch dressing

The prep for this one is soooo easy! (Arizona's Family)

Instructions

Mix ranch and salsa together and pour over chicken.

Slow cook for 8 hours or pressure cook for 12 minutes.

