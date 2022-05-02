Your Life
Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller, right, a stiff arm as Hopkins run with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won 30-23. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals will have to make do without one of their top players for six games next season.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended six games for a violation of the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy.

Hopkins is entering his third year with the Cardinals. He missed seven games last season due to injury and posted career-lows with 42 catches for 572 yards. In his first season with the team in 2020, he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career after posting 115 receptions for 1,407 yards.

The Cardinals bolstered their wide receiver position during the NFL Draft as they traded their first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. The 24-year-old Brown, a former first-round pick, is coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2021, and he is a former college teammate of Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. Over the offseason, Arizona lost wide receiver Christian Kirk, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

