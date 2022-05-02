Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

How you can help relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family recently traveled to Warsaw, Poland, to see firsthand how Arizonans are helping the relief efforts for refugees from Ukraine. We’ve compiled a list of organizations featured in our reports this week for anyone that would like to help with the relief efforts.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Adam Gomez is considered a person of interest.
Mesa police looking for person of interest in deadly gas station shooting
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
The body of a man who never resurfaced while swimming Sunday afternoon in Lake Pleasant without...
Body found of man who went underwater while swimming at Lake Pleasant
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan...
Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games