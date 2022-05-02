How you can help relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family recently traveled to Warsaw, Poland, to see firsthand how Arizonans are helping the relief efforts for refugees from Ukraine. We’ve compiled a list of organizations featured in our reports this week for anyone that would like to help with the relief efforts.

Modlinska 6D Global Expo: Be sure to select “Help For Ukraine Refugees in Poland at MODLIŃSKA 6D EXPO” in the drop-down window. https://centralumc.com/give Sponsored by the Central United Methodist Church of Phoenix, St. Mary’s Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and the Phoenix Peace Corps Association. All proceeds will go directly to the Modlinska 6D Global Expo and be used to purchase essential items such as socks, shoes, underwear, clothing, toiletries, etc. for the 3,000 Ukrainian refugees that are residing at the center.

World Central Kitchen : https://donate.wck.org/give/393234#!/donation/checkout

Salvation Army: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ukraine-disaster-and-refugee-relief/

