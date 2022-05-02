Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Mesa police looking for person of interest in deadly gas station shooting

Adam Gomez is considered a person of interest.
Adam Gomez is considered a person of interest.(Mesa Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning in connection to a murder at a gas station last week. Officers have named 20-year-old Adam Gomez as a person of interest. He was seen fleeing the Circle K parking lot at McKellips and Gilbert roads after 30-year-old Jose Gutierrez was found shot and killed in his Ford F-150 pickup truck around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Investigators said there was some sort of fight between Gutierrez and the shooter inside the truck.

Gomez is described as a Hispanic man, 5′2″ tall, 140 pounds with brown short hair, and has an Arizona Diamondbacks logo tattooed on his throat. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on where he is, they’re urged to call the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211 and Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ukraine refugee crisis how to help.
How you can help relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
The body of a man who never resurfaced while swimming Sunday afternoon in Lake Pleasant without...
Body found of man who went underwater while swimming at Lake Pleasant
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan...
Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games