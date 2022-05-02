Man accused of trying to kidnap woman’s baby after following her home in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a drunk man was arrested after he followed a woman home and tried to kidnap her baby over the weekend. Officers arrested 19-year-old Daniel Perez Hernandez on Saturday night.

At 8 p.m., a woman was walking with her baby near 16th and Roosevelt streets when Hernandez came up and started talking to her on her walk home. According to court documents, Hernandez began touching the baby’s face, and the woman began to walk faster. The baby was in a carrier attached to a stroller, and Hernandez tried to grab the carrier and yank it off, court paperwork states. The woman told police Hernandez began saying in Spanish he was going to steal her baby. Court paperwork says the woman didn’t know Hernandez and had never seen him before.

Hernandez was arrested shortly after the incident. According to court documents, Hernandez was intoxicated and blew a .336 on a breathalyzer test. Hernandez was arrested on one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of consumption of alcohol under 21 years old.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.