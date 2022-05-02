Your Life
Deputies searching for man who went underwater while swimming at Lake Pleasant

Authorities are investigating.
Authorities are investigating.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Lake Patrol deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who went underwater while swimming at Lake Pleasant and never resurfaced Sunday afternoon.

According to MCSO, deputies were called around 4 p.m. about a possible drowning. Deputies arrived and learned a man in his early 20s was swimming in the lake and went underwater but never resurfaced. MSCO says the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket. The search is ongoing. Additional information was not available.

Rescuers find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

A week ago, 20-year-old Neria Aranbayez went missing while swimming in the Agua Fria area of the lake. Aranbayev’s body was eventually found 21 feet below the surface of the water.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

