Deputies searching for man who went underwater while swimming at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Lake Patrol deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who went underwater while swimming at Lake Pleasant and never resurfaced Sunday afternoon.

According to MCSO, deputies were called around 4 p.m. about a possible drowning. Deputies arrived and learned a man in his early 20s was swimming in the lake and went underwater but never resurfaced. MSCO says the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket. The search is ongoing. Additional information was not available.

A week ago, 20-year-old Neria Aranbayez went missing while swimming in the Agua Fria area of the lake. Aranbayev’s body was eventually found 21 feet below the surface of the water.

