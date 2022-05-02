Breezy Tuesday, red flag warnings up north

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Mostly clear and sunny for your first Monday in May. Monday night, expect clear skies and lows in the low to mid-60s with light winds. Tuesday, look for sunny skies and warmer temperatures as high pressure slowly builds in from the West. However, several disturbances will continue to pass north of the state. The passage of one of those low-pressure systems will bring up the wind up north and it should be breezy across the Valley.

Red Flag Warnings for NE Arizona 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wind advisory for Flagstaff and Show low areas from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (First Alert Weather Team)

A red flag warning will go into effect for areas near and northeast of the Little Colorado River Valley and the tribal lands of northeastern Arizona on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Look for wind gusts up to 40 mph and low humidity levels. A wind advisory will also be in effect for Flagstaff and surrounding areas on Tuesday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Also in Flagstaff, their “windy” season is March 1 through May 1. Based on that time frame, it’s been the seventh windiest season in the past 28 years!

High pressure is building in strong by the end of the week. We expect triple digits by Friday which will be a few days past our 30-year average. Last year we hit our first 100-degree day on May 5.

