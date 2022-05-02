Body found of man who went underwater while swimming at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The body of a man who went underwater while swimming on Sunday at Lake Pleasant and never resurfaced was found Monday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He was found around 10:15 a.m. 25 feet below the surface near Jet Ski Point.

MCSO says that they do not believe there was foul play involved. The body has not been identified yet, and deputies are still investigating. On Sunday, officials were called around 4 p.m. about a possible drowning. Deputies learned that a man in his early 20s went swimming in the lake, went underwater, but never resurfaced. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Last week, a 20-year-old went missing while swimming in the Agua Fria area of the lake. The body of Neria Aranbayez was found eventually 21 feet below the water’s surface.

