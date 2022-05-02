Big warm up this week with another dry week ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’ve got a very warm week ahead of us. For Monday, expect temperatures a few degrees cooler than Sunday, in the mid to lower 90s. It will be dry over the next seven days with no rain chances in the forecast.

On Tuesday, we’ll have a disturbance that will pass to the north of us, unfortunately not bringing us any precipitation, but it will kick up the wind throughout the day. By Wednesday, high pressure will set in over the region and will warm our temperatures up to possibly the first triple-digit day of the year. We’re looking at temps around 100 degrees both Friday and Saturday before we cool down a few degrees into the mid-90s by Sunday evening.

The average temperature for this time of the year is 90 degrees, so the next seven days will be well above average. There is also a fire ban now in effect through at least September. For more information, click here.

