Baseline Flowers in Phoenix still open after crash damages workshop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two cars crashed into Baseline Flowers on April 21, damaging their workshop and destroying a mural on the side of the building.

“It was very severe. The one car had driven actually into the building and the other car had spun out of control and come along the north side of the building and stripped all the metal on that side and hit all the beams,” said owner Kathy Nakagawa. Nakagawa practically grew up in the flower shop. Her father, Nick Nakagawa, opened it up in the 1950s and ran it until his death in January 2021.

“It kind of needed refreshing so we painted the outside, we repainted the inside and redecorated the inside,” said Nakagawa. She said they also decided to add the colorful mural to the outside of the building so people driving by felt welcomed. “Everyone was really excited. We had so many people coming in saying they love the mural, they love watching the process of it going up and so that was the saddest thing, to have the mural destroyed,” she said.

Nakagawa said the cars crashed into the building after business hours, so no one was inside at the time. She also said the people in the cars were not seriously injured. The part of the business that the cars hit is their workshop, where they store vases and other supplies. “We have lots of work tables back there. We have all of our inventory--our vases, spray paint, ribbons, wires--other kinds of things we use,” Nakagawa said. “Once in a while we’re here later in the evenings, and yeah, that would have been awful.”

Nakagawa said in the 70 years they’ve been up and running near Baseline Road and 32nd Street, Baseline Road has gone from a two-lane road to a six-lane, and drivers do not go as slow as they should. “You can see just everyday drivers--you’re just tempted to speed because there’s nothing to slow you down along here. I hope they design the streets in a safer way for everyone,” Nakagawa said.

Despite all the damage, Baseline Flowers is still open. Contractors were able to put up new support beams, and the retail area was unscathed in the crash. “We’re re-setting up our work areas, so we’ll be ready to start all of the busyness of Mother’s Day,” Nakagawa said, adding that it is their busiest holiday. “We’re taking orders by phone or online, and we welcome people to walk in. We’re open both Saturday and Sunday.”

