Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Windy, hot, and dry day around Arizona

In the Phoenix area, look for a breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon and a high of...
In the Phoenix area, look for a breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon and a high of 95.(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re gearing up for a windy, hot, and dry day across the state with high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for much of the state starting at 11 a.m. In parts of northern Arizona, winds could gust up to 55 mph.

In the Phoenix area, look for a breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon and a high of 95. Winds will also be a concern statewide on Tuesday with breezy to gusty conditions expected that day.

Strong high pressure builds at the end of the workweek causing temperatures to climb into the low 100s for Friday and Saturday. If we hit 100, it will be the first time for 2022. Our average first 100-degree day is May 2nd so we’d be a few days late. For the next week, conditions across the state look very dry with no rain in sight.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A warm weekend ahead
Warm week ahead, expect above average temperatures
Warm days coming up, expect mid-90s
For the week ahead, you can expect dry conditions, breezy afternoons, and warm temperatures in...
Warm and sunny in the Valley, expect high-90s for the rest of the week
7-Day Forecast for Saturday, April 30
High pollution advisory, warm temperatures in the Valley