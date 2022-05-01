Windy, hot, and dry day around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re gearing up for a windy, hot, and dry day across the state with high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for much of the state starting at 11 a.m. In parts of northern Arizona, winds could gust up to 55 mph.

In the Phoenix area, look for a breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon and a high of 95. Winds will also be a concern statewide on Tuesday with breezy to gusty conditions expected that day.

Strong high pressure builds at the end of the workweek causing temperatures to climb into the low 100s for Friday and Saturday. If we hit 100, it will be the first time for 2022. Our average first 100-degree day is May 2nd so we’d be a few days late. For the next week, conditions across the state look very dry with no rain in sight.

