Police investigate shooting involving officers in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix on Sunday. Reports of the shooting first came out around 12:15 p.m. Police say the suspect is detained and “no one else is injured.”

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Arizona’s Family crews arrived on the scene and spotted a large area near El Prado park taped off with crime scene tape. A heavy police presence is also seen as detectives work the investigation. No other information has been released.

Officer involved shooting near 19th Avenue and Alta Vista Rd. Suspect is detained. No one else injured. PIO will be responding. pic.twitter.com/3TEWrTXv9b — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 1, 2022

Stay with Arizona’s Family as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.