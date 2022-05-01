Your Life
Police investigate shooting involving officers in south Phoenix

Police are seen taping off a large portion of the area near El Prado park in south Phoenix.
Police are seen taping off a large portion of the area near El Prado park in south Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix on Sunday. Reports of the shooting first came out around 12:15 p.m. Police say the suspect is detained and “no one else is injured.”

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Arizona’s Family crews arrived on the scene and spotted a large area near El Prado park taped off with crime scene tape. A heavy police presence is also seen as detectives work the investigation. No other information has been released.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as this story develops.

