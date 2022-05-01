Phoenix man dies after being shot by his wife during a fight, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after police say he was shot by his wife during a fight that escalated early Saturday morning.

Phoenix officers responded to reports of a shooting near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 4 a.m. Police say Jerry Sueing, 51, was found at the scene by officers. Sueing had been shot and died from his injuries. Investigators learned that Sueing was having an argument with his wife, which escalated into a physical fight. Police say the fight continued to escalate until Sueing was shot by his wife. Sueing’s wife had multiple cuts across her body, according to authorities.

Sueing’s wife stayed at the scene and was interviewed by detectives. The investigation is ongoing. Police submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.