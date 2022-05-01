Your Life
1 dead in UTV accident near Lake Pleasant

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed after an apparent UTV accident Saturday night. Deputies say it happened around 9:00 p.m. near the Boulder OHV area, which is about 10 miles west of Lake Pleasant.

MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado says deputies found the UTV had rolled over and one person inside was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person in the vehicle wasn’t hurt. Neither person has been identified and MCSO hasn’t said if speed or impairment were possible factors in the crash.

Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the crash. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

