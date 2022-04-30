A warmer weekend head, winds to pick up Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our Friday, with lows in the low 60s and highs this afternoon in the upper 80s. Our average high this time of year is 88 degrees. Get ready for a warm-up this weekend with temps in the mid-90s with winds shifting a bit today out of the North that could bring us some smoke from the fire near Prescott. A high pollution advisory has been issued today for ozone.

We will continue to see a typical spring-like pattern, where low-pressure systems will pass to the north of us. These lows once again will not bring us any rain but will create a high fire danger for the high country. The winds will pick up on Sunday and on Tuesday next week.

We need some rain, so far this year we have had just a half-inch of rain. Normally by this time of year, we should have had 2.79 inches of rain, but so far there is no sign of rain in the forecast for the next 7 days. Next week’s temperature will stay in the lower to mid-90s all week. The good news is no 100′s next week!

