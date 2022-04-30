Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Warm week ahead, expect above average temperatures

No rain is expected in the new few days. Just prepare for a warm week ahead!
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge of high pressure is helping kick our temperatures a few degrees above average this weekend. For the week ahead, you can expect dry conditions, breezy afternoons, and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 90s by next Friday.

A low-pressure system will dive to the north of us into Utah by Sunday evening which won’t bring any rain to the state, but it will kick up the wind Sunday afternoon. There’s a Fire Weather Warning in effect for much of the state Sunday, except for the Phoenix area, with wind gusts to 40-55 mph expected. Relative humidity will be in the lower teens, meaning that fires can spread rapidly. All outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

No rain is expected in the new few days. Just prepare for a warm week ahead!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

For the week ahead, you can expect dry conditions, breezy afternoons, and warm temperatures in...
Warm and sunny in the Valley, expect high-90s for the rest of the week
7-Day Forecast for Saturday, April 30
High pollution advisory, warm temperatures in the Valley
A warm weekend ahead
FORECAST: Weekend temps on the rise
We need some rain, so far this year we have had just a half-inch of rain. Normally by this time...
Temperatures still under 100, heading to mid-90s for weekend