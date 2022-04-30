Warm week ahead, expect above average temperatures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge of high pressure is helping kick our temperatures a few degrees above average this weekend. For the week ahead, you can expect dry conditions, breezy afternoons, and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 90s by next Friday.

A low-pressure system will dive to the north of us into Utah by Sunday evening which won’t bring any rain to the state, but it will kick up the wind Sunday afternoon. There’s a Fire Weather Warning in effect for much of the state Sunday, except for the Phoenix area, with wind gusts to 40-55 mph expected. Relative humidity will be in the lower teens, meaning that fires can spread rapidly. All outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

No rain is expected in the new few days. Just prepare for a warm week ahead!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.