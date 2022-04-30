It’s been one year since Chandler PD Officer Christopher Farrar was killed in a pursuit

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been one year since a Chandler police officer was killed after an overnight pursuit in Gilbert. It also left a Gilbert police officer injured.

Police say 50-year-old Christopher Farrar was hit and killed by 25-year-old Jonathon Altland, who was driving a stolen vehicle that Thursday night after Pinal County deputies began chasing Altland near Eloy. PCSO said that they were trying to pull Altland for speeding, but he ran off while firing shots at law enforcement vehicles.

Authorities say the pursuit ended up through Maricopa County and into Chandler, where Altland drove into a gate at Chandler Regional Airport and onto the runway causing air traffic to stop. After leaving the airport, Altland jumped out of his vehicle and ran into a car dealership near the Loop 202 and Val Vista and stole a vehicle, police said. Once in the stolen vehicle, the suspect struck Officer Farrar and Officer Aranda. Farrar later died at a Chandler hospital.

On Saturday, the Chandler Police Department marked the one year since his death. They wrote in part, “we remember the life & honor the sacrifice.”

Today we remember the life & honor the sacrifice of Ofc Chris Farrar. On 04-30-21, Ofc Farrar was killed in the line of duty by a suspect in a stolen vehicle. He is survived by his mom, dad, brother, sister, daughter, two sons, & a grandchild. #HonorTheFallen #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/Gz0ZBbSOB1 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 30, 2022

Body-camera video show intense moments

Gilbert police released a video of the incident in September and it showed a chaotic scene. A DPS helicopter is heard overhead on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway, where Altland’s vehicle crashed into a fence. He then seemed to have run into the San Tan Ford Dealership. blurred surveillance footage from inside the dealership also showed shadowy figures running back and forth. Police say Altman ended up striking three officers and a civilian with the stolen vehicle when other responding officers opened fire.

Where the case stands now

Last May, a grand jury handed down 32 charges against Jonathon Altland Jr. on Wednesday. They included first-degree murder, 20 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and several other related charges. And back in November, the Maricopa County Attorney’s office filed a notice that they would seek the death penalty for Altland if he were to be convicted.

