Arizona governor candidate Aaron Lieberman looking to boost campaign with new ad

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Longshot Democratic candidate for governor, Aaron Lieberman, is betting nearly everything he’s got on a new 30-second attack ad. The TV commercial features a dumpster fire which he says represents the state of Arizona politics.

In the spot, the former state lawmaker from Paradise Valley lashes out at Kari Lake, the Republican front runner, and Katie Hobbs, the leading Democratic candidate.

The campaign is paying over $500,000 to run the spots through May. The total is significant because Liberman had about $760,000 left in his campaign account, according to his latest campaign finance report.

Lieberman insisted Friday the advertisement is not a political Hail Mary aimed at pumping life into the campaign. “We’re at day one of the campaign; that’s just the reality,” Lieberman said during a taping of 3TV’s Politics Unplugged. “We’re starting with this ad; I said from the beginning we’ll have the resources we need to compete and win.”

Liberman is a long way from winning the Democratic nomination if the polls are accurate. A poll released last month by OH Predictive Insights had Hobbs with a big lead at 36%, former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez second at 14%, and Liberman trailing in the single digits with 6%.

