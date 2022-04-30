Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona governor candidate Aaron Lieberman looking to boost campaign with new ad

Democratic candidate Aaron Lieberman went all-in on a new campaign ad for Arizona governor as he trails in third place.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Longshot Democratic candidate for governor, Aaron Lieberman, is betting nearly everything he’s got on a new 30-second attack ad. The TV commercial features a dumpster fire which he says represents the state of Arizona politics.

In the spot, the former state lawmaker from Paradise Valley lashes out at Kari Lake, the Republican front runner, and Katie Hobbs, the leading Democratic candidate.

Arizona governor candidate wants a new tent city on the border

The campaign is paying over $500,000 to run the spots through May. The total is significant because Liberman had about $760,000 left in his campaign account, according to his latest campaign finance report.

Lieberman insisted Friday the advertisement is not a political Hail Mary aimed at pumping life into the campaign. “We’re at day one of the campaign; that’s just the reality,” Lieberman said during a taping of 3TV’s Politics Unplugged. “We’re starting with this ad; I said from the beginning we’ll have the resources we need to compete and win.”

Candidates running for Governor’s office release campaign fundraising totals

Liberman is a long way from winning the Democratic nomination if the polls are accurate. A poll released last month by OH Predictive Insights had Hobbs with a big lead at 36%, former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez second at 14%, and Liberman trailing in the single digits with 6%.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona attorney general using consumer fraud funds for political fights
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.
Interim Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell focused on restoring public’s trust
Republican candidate Ron Watkins denies “Q-Anon” allegations
Watkins introduced himself as someone as a political outsider and entrepreneur.
GOP candidate Ron Watkins denies “Q-Anon” allegations during debate