Driver in high-speed chase who caused serious crash in Chandler sentenced to 15 years in prison

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was behind a high-speed chase in an RV that ended with a serious crash in Chandler learned his fate. A judge sentenced Arnold Serrano to 15 years in prison on Thursday. He received credit for time already served.

On July 21, Arnold Serrano drove a stolen RV through a gate, hit a parked car, and drove toward an officer who opened fire on him. Serrano was hit but kept driving, leaving police on a high-speed chase through Chandler. He then caused a five-vehicle crash, with one of the cars catching on fire. A couple, Andy and Norma Ramirez, were in one of the cars, and they had to be in the hospital for days following the crash. The family said the Chandler Police Department violated its own rules with the high-speed chase and plans to file a lawsuit against the department.

Serrano was taken to the hospital where he stayed for a few days before being booked into jail.

