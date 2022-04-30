5 family-friendly homes around Phoenix under $525.000

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for a refresh with these five stunning Opendoor homes. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with a simple, certain and fast way to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.

1. 2231 W Lupine Ave.

This home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,092 square feet. The charming exterior leads into the bright, white kitchen with tons of counter space and bar seating. The living and dining rooms, connected by an open floor plan, are detailed with exposed white brick. A large backyard landscaped with green shrubbery leaves lots of room for personalization! Click/tap here for more information.

Price: $375,000

Rooms: 3 bed/2 bath

2. 3531 W Cheryl Dr.

This Phoenix home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,843 square feet. The kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a direct view of the backyard, and a spacious living room. Dark wooden floors line the common areas of the home, and bedrooms are carpeted. Bathrooms have double-sinks, making getting ready during those early mornings a breeze. Click/tap here for more information.

Price: $490,000

Rooms: 3 bed/2 bath

3. 2328 E Wayland Dr.

This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,743 square feet. Located near multiple parks and the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area, this home is perfect for those who love getting outdoors. The kitchen features sophisticated, dark cabinets and granite countertops. Head out the sliding glass doors of the living room into a backyard with a covered patio and space for gardening. Bedrooms are large and equipped with closet storage. Click/tap here for more information.

Price: $475,000

Room: 4 bed/2 bath

4. 7333 N 39th Dr.

Located in Phoenix, this home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 1,932 square feet. Beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances accent the kitchen, which has a large island with bar seating. The open floor plan opens into two living rooms, making this home ideal for entertainment. The main bathroom features a luxurious shower with two heads, and the main bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Click/tap here for information.

Price: $446,000

Rooms: 4 bed/3 bath

5. 3628 W Brown St.

This home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,003 square feet. The kitchen’s dark cabinets accent the light detailing in the connecting living room, with floor-to-ceiling windows looking onto the in-ground pool. The main bathroom offers two sinks, wide mirrors, and vanity seating, as well as a large stand-alone tub and an even larger shower. Click/tap here for more information.

Price: $523,000

Rooms: 4 bed/2 bath

