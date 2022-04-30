Your Life
2 men killed, another in critical condition after west Phoenix shootout

A Phoenix Police Department command van was on scene throughout much of the morning near 62nd...
A Phoenix Police Department command van was on scene throughout much of the morning near 62nd Avenue and Camelback Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after three men were shot early Saturday morning in west Phoenix. It happened near 62nd Avenue and Camelback Road around 1 a.m.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says officers were responding to an “unknown trouble” call and when they showed up, they found two men who had been shot outside near a home. They were pronounced dead. Officers later found a third person who also had been shot inside a nearby home, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe the three men were shooting at each other but detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. It’s not clear if they are looking for anyone else, either.

Camelback Road will be restricted between 61st Avenue to 65th Avenue throughout most of the morning as the investigation takes place.

