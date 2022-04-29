Weekend warm-up ahead for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for plenty of sunshine, lighter winds a high of 90 degrees in the Valley today.

Statewide, winds should be much lighter today than the last two days, although a dry cold front moving through could bring some afternoon gusts. A switch to northerly winds behind the front could also bring smoky skies to the Valley later today, thanks to the Crooks Fire south of Prescott. If that smoke is thick enough, we may not reach the 90-degree mark today.

A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa County today for ozone. Avoid using gas-powered equipment and refuel your vehicle after dark. People with asthma or a sensitive respiratory system should also avoid too much time outside, especially during the afternoon hours today.

Over the weekend, temperatures warm to the mid-90s in the Valley. Two more storm systems are expected to pass by to our north, bringing Arizona more windy days on Sunday and Tuesday. While these systems won’t bring us any rain, they’ll help keep our temperatures from reaching the triple digits for the next week. On average, Phoenix sees 100 degrees for the first time each year around May 2nd. Last year, it wasn’t until May 5th, and it looks like we’ll be later than usual this year too.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.