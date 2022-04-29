Scottsdale chaplain wins Pay It Forward award

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward in Scottsdale to Randy Fields, who is a Chaplain that does all he can for our community.

“He has done a lot for this community. He helps everybody; he even helped me at one point in time. He is there for anybody at any time,” said Becky Drake, who nominated him.

Fields is the CEO of AZ SonShine, an organization that gives free medical, dental, and other services to people in need. Because of his amazing spirit, Drake wanted to Pay It Forward to him. So we walked up to Randy and surprised him.

“Randy, we have a little something for you. I nominated you for Pay It Forward for everything you do for the community and for people in general. I figured I wanted to Pay it Forward to you. Thank you,” Drake told Fields.

Fields is also a chaplain at three different hospice facilities here in the Valley. He does a lot of work for people, but he says it’s all worth it.

“There is nothing in my life that I have enjoyed more because you are helping people that can’t do anything but say thank you. And that is a really good feeling,” Fields said,

