Northern Arizona University to offer free tuition to some students

Northern Arizona University will be offering some qualifying students free tuition.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - Northern Arizona University plans to offer free tuition to Arizona residents from households with annual incomes not exceeding $65,000 and who meet the university’s admission requirements. Officials say the “Access2Excellence” initiative takes effect with the fall 2023 semester for first-year and transfer students who attend NAU either at the main campus in Flagstaff or NAU’s other sites elsewhere in the state.

Officials who announced the initiative Thursday say it’s intended to make higher education affordable to more Arizona residents and to increase educational attainment levels so more people can participate in the state’s economy. Fees and housing costs are not included in the free tuition offer.

