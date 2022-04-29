Maricopa County volunteer fosters several dogs and puppies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are plenty of incredible volunteers at the Maricopa County Animal Control Shelter. But there’s one in particular, who is described as having a special touch. She saves furry moms and their puppies and that’s Something Good!

Michelle Ransom fosters about five pregnant pups each year. Debra Husband-Cowley wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate her. Many homeless pets arrive at the shelter and some are pregnant. If foster homes aren’t found, Husband-Cowley said the pregnancy is terminated.

Ransom brings home expectant dogs, “providing love, warmth, safety, and time to these scared and pregnant dogs who need a comfortable environment to give birth,” said Husband-Cowley. Once the puppies are born, Ransom helps take care of them. She gets their shots, gets them spayed and neutered, and gets them ready to be adopted. That alone is about a two-month commitment.

As Husband-Cowley wrote, “All the volunteers are amazing at the shelter, but to save all these unborn puppies and be there to bring comfort to a very scared and pregnant furry mommy- Is just magical and so touching!!! I hope this brings attention to how important it is to foster! Fosters rock!”

Is Something Good happening in your neighborhood or community? We’d love to hear from you! Go to www.azfamily.com/goto/somethinggood or email Tess Rafols at trafols@azfamily.com

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.