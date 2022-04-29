Gilbert teacher makes sure her 4th-graders know they’re ‘accepted no matter what’

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The newest Silver Apple Award recipient is Rebecca Langoni, who teaches fourth grade at the Eduprize charter school in Gilbert. She’s on maternity leave right now, but her principal asked her to come in for a day because her students missed her and wanted to see her. She had no idea that 3TV cameras would be there.

“Thank you so much for surprising me,” she said. “Wow, are you guys serious?”

The newest Silver Apple Award recipient is Rebecca Langoni, who teaches fourth grade at the Eduprize charter school in Gilbert.

Sophie Thiebaut is the student who nominated Langoni for the Silver Apple Award.

“Mrs. Langoni is fun, kind, and caring. She makes everyone feel like they belong,” Sophie read from the nomination letter she wrote. “Twice a week, she tutors me after school for free. She could be at home with her son, daughter, husband, and crazy dog, but she stays after work to help me. She plans family meetings ... when we all gather and talk about stuff. It helps us know how other kids feel, so we can all grow better and feel each other.”

Fourth-grader Sophie Thiebaut nominated Rebecca Langoni for the Silver Apple Award.

“I don’t know how I got so lucky to have a student who would go out of their way to write such nice and thoughtful words about me,” Langoni said, clearly touched.

Arizona Bank and Trust presented Langoni with a $1,000 check, saying the bank truly believes in what teachers are doing in our communities.

In nearly a decade of teaching, Langoni has changed many lives, and that’s why she does what they call family meetings” daily. This time allows students to express themselves.

“I think it’s super important to not just teach kids curriculum but also teach kids how to take care of others, their classmates, and how to communicate with each other,” Langoni explained. “It’s hard to be in the fourth grade and be able to communicate your thoughts and feelings. So, having those meetings and talking them out and knowing you’re accepted no matter what, that’s the purpose of those meetings.”





