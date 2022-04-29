CrackerJax GM says no plans to close despite sale of Scottsdale property

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- CrackerJax in north Scottsdale holds a special place in the hearts of many families who have been coming here for birthday parties, special events, and good old-fashioned fun since 1993. Last week, several media outlets reported that the property had been sold to Arizona billionaire George Kurtz, a tech entrepreneur.

It gave the impression that CrackerJax would be closing down soon. CrackerJax general manager John King wants to set the record straight. He said the 28-acres of land where CrackerJax sits, off Scottsdale Road and Paradise Lane, was sold, but they have a lease that will allow them to stay open.

“As a small business, word of mouth travels very fast,” said King. “We depend on it, so inaccurate information can definitely turn this place from hopping to sort of a ghost town .”

King is doing his best to spread the word and let customers know that CrackerJax will remain open for at least a couple of years, with the go-karts, bumper boats, driving range, mini-golf, and arcade all up and running. There’s even a message posted on the CrackerJax website.

Mckenzie Straub and Emily Maxfield remember going to CrackerJax for birthday parties when they were kids. They’re happy to hear the Scottsdale landmark is sticking around a bit longer.

“I’m actually excited; been coming here since I was growing up,” said Straub. “It’s a great place to come. If it went away, I’d be a little upset. Glad it’s staying open.”

The new property owner released a statement saying he has a unique vision for the site and will “create a transformational mixed-use campus as a catalyst to attract top innovators, technology entrepreneurs, knowledge workers, and venture capitalists to accelerate Scottsdale’s growing technology cluster.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.