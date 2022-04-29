Your Life
Cement truck rolls over, dumps fuel on northbound SR-51 in central Phoenix

An overturned cement truck on SR-51.
An overturned cement truck on SR-51.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A cement truck crash is causing major traffic backups on the northbound SR-51 in central Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. when the cement truck and a car crashed just south of Indian School Road. Video from Arizona’s Family News Drone showed the overturned cement truck blocking the right lanes of traffic. DPS says there is fuel and concrete spilled onto the highway. Drivers in the area were being routed through the HOV lane but are now being diverted to 20th Street.

DPS says there is at least one “minor to moderate” injury but no one was taken to the hospital. It’s not yet clear if speed or impairments were factors in the crash. An investigation is underway.

