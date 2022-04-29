6 sensational springtime activities this weekend | April 29-May 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Okay, so as we begin to wrap up springtime in the Valley; May is here, after all. There are plenty of springtime activities to ease the transition to summer, even the weather will start ramping up with temperatures in the mid-90s across metro Phoenix.

1. Cannaval

While we’re not in a South American tropical paradise, the Valley is trying to bring in the celebrations with a “green” twist. Cannaval will bring jugglers, stilt walkers, Luchadore wrestling, and many more performers (Samba dancers, anyone?) as part of a Cannabis-friendly expo. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, April 30

Where: Phoenix Events & Entertainment Complex, Phoenix, AZ.

Cost: Free admission

2. The Rainbows Festival

Pride season is here! And like any good party, there’s a pre-game. Phoenix Pride’s annual “Rainbows Festival” is often dubbed as the state’s “Greatest Street Fair” and thousands agree. Every year, organizers say more than 25,000 attend Arizona’s second-largest LGBTQ+ event. More than 150 exhibits and sponsors will be on display with two stages of live entertainment. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, April 30 & Sunday, May 1

Where: Heritage Square Park in Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

3. Yum Foodie Fest

Few things bring people together than great food. A multi-cultural foodie event should be on your radar, especially if you live in the East Valley. “Yum Foodie Fest” will have a plethora of food trucks and pop-ups plus a beer garden and Margarita village for a calm and collected way to grab a drink with your whole family. Click/tap here for more information (and visit the Arizona’s Family Foodie section for more great places to eat around the Valley.)

When: Saturday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Bell Bank Park

Cost: General admission is $5 online or $8 at the door; Children under 5 are free

4. Girls On The Run 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk

Girls on the Run helps bridge inclusion, diversity, equity, and access across the country. And every year, they hold an annual 5K to help empower girls and women on the impact they can make on the community. Click/tap here for more information.

When: Saturday, April 30 at 7:00 a.m.

Where: Westley Bolin Plaza in downtown Phoenix

Cost: Not listed

5. Cinco de Mayo Festival

No, you’re not looking at the date wrong: it is being held on May 1st. The 29th Annual Cinco de Mayo Festival in downtown Phoenix is one of the more traditional events in town. Ballet Folklorico, Lucha Libre, and more family fun should pair quite nicely with the array of traditional Mexican food and drinks. Click/tap here for more information

When: Sunday, May 1 at 12:00 p.m.

Where: Washington Street & 3rd Avenue, Phoenix.

Cost: General admission starts at $10

6. Salt River Tubing

If you’re looking for something a little more relaxing to do with your family or loved one, it’s opening day at Salt River Tubing! The business is celebrating 42 years of being “Arizona’s floating beach blast.” Those in the Valley know that it’s a sign that summer is fast approaching.

.When: Saturday, April 30 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: 9200 North Bush Highway, Mesa, AZ 85215

Cost: $21 (includes tube rental, shuttle bus, and parking)

