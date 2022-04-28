Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Police arrest 2 accused of helping man who allegedly shot Phoenix officer

Police said Thursday that Carolina Coster, 35, and Michael Hankins, 41, are facing charges for allegedly helping Cowan “evade police.”
By Peter Valencia and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says they’ve made two arrests in connection with Nicholas Cody Cowan, the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer earlier this month. Police said Thursday that Carolina Coster, 35, and Michael Hankins, 41, are facing charges for allegedly helping Cowan “evade police.” It’s not clear how they were acquainted with Cowan. Arizona’s Family is working to find out more about the pair.

Police say Caroline Coster and Michael Hankins are accused of helping the man who shot a...
Police say Caroline Coster and Michael Hankins are accused of helping the man who shot a Phoenix PD officer evade authorities.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Cowan, who was wounded in a shootout with police, is back in the hospital after he was released and booked into jail for a short time. During the booking process, jail officials noted that he had to go back to the hospital to be monitored. “He was not officially turned over to (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office) custody before that occurred,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said on Tuesday morning. Arizona’s Family is still working to learn what prompted the jail to send him back to the hospital.

Nicholas Cowan
Nicholas Cowan(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The new arrests go back to April 14, when a woman went to a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley Road and called 911 after getting into a fight with Cowan, whom she had been seeing, police said. While she was talking to officers, Cowan showed up and fired his gun, hitting Officer Denise Bruce-Jones, and shot at another officer, investigators said.

Ex-girlfriend worried Nicholas Cowan ‘would kill her’ before shooting Phoenix officer

Cowan was the subject of an 80-hour manhunt. Police arrested him at a Scottsdale rental property on April 17. Investigators say Coster and Hankins are not the only ones who helped Cowan. Days after the shooting, Cowan’s ex-girlfriend, Nicole Montalbano, was arrested at her home in Prescott Valley. She was booked on suspicion of hindering prosecution and evidence tampering.

Ex-girlfriend of Nicholas Cowan arrested in Prescott Valley
Neighbors in the area where Nicholas Cowan was arrested talk about the standoff which took place in their Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bachelorette parties are big business for Scottsdale
Police arrest 2 accused of helping alleged cop shooter hide
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
Will a Russian prisoner exchange impact Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner?
Our investigation found Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has increasingly...
Arizona Attorney General using consumer fraud funds for politically charged legal fights