Police arrest 2 accused of helping man who allegedly shot Phoenix officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says they’ve made two arrests in connection with Nicholas Cody Cowan, the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer earlier this month. Police said Thursday that Carolina Coster, 35, and Michael Hankins, 41, are facing charges for allegedly helping Cowan “evade police.” It’s not clear how they were acquainted with Cowan. Arizona’s Family is working to find out more about the pair.

Police say Caroline Coster and Michael Hankins are accused of helping the man who shot a Phoenix PD officer evade authorities. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Cowan, who was wounded in a shootout with police, is back in the hospital after he was released and booked into jail for a short time. During the booking process, jail officials noted that he had to go back to the hospital to be monitored. “He was not officially turned over to (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office) custody before that occurred,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said on Tuesday morning. Arizona’s Family is still working to learn what prompted the jail to send him back to the hospital.

Nicholas Cowan (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The new arrests go back to April 14, when a woman went to a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley Road and called 911 after getting into a fight with Cowan, whom she had been seeing, police said. While she was talking to officers, Cowan showed up and fired his gun, hitting Officer Denise Bruce-Jones, and shot at another officer, investigators said.

Cowan was the subject of an 80-hour manhunt. Police arrested him at a Scottsdale rental property on April 17. Investigators say Coster and Hankins are not the only ones who helped Cowan. Days after the shooting, Cowan’s ex-girlfriend, Nicole Montalbano, was arrested at her home in Prescott Valley. She was booked on suspicion of hindering prosecution and evidence tampering.

Neighbors in the area where Nicholas Cowan was arrested talk about the standoff which took place in their Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday night.

