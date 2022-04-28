Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Hot, dry & breezy weather across Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Thursday, April 28
7-Day Forecast for Thursday, April 28(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hot, dry and breezy weather is expected today across the deserts of Arizona. In the Valley, cool morning temperatures in the 60s will climb to the low 90s by the afternoon hours.

A low-pressure system and associated cold front will bring another round of wind to Arizona today. Look for light southeasterly winds this morning in the Valley, that increase to 10 to 20 mile per hour winds out of the southwest this afternoon. Gusts to 30 miles per hour are possible, along with blowing dust.

In the high country, the wind brings wildfire concerns. A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Northern Arizona and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Eastern Arizona. Relative humidity is expected to drop to less than ten percent, while strong southwesterly winds could gust to 40 miles per hour.

Winds should ease up by tonight and lighter winds and slightly cooler temperatures are expected Friday. Over the weekend, high pressure begins to build, and temperatures warm back to the mid-90s. Another round of breezy weather is likely Sunday and Monday. No rain is expected over the next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

By Friday, high temps will drop into the upper-80s before popping back up into the 90s for the...
FORECAST: Sunny skies expected for the weekend
By Friday, high temps will drop into the upper-80s before popping back up into the 90s for the...
Dry and windy weather around Arizona
A mild morning in the 60s to start your day in Phoenix. Plan on a high of around 94 degrees...
Warm & windy Wednesday
Dry and windy weather looks to continue for Arizona for the next few days and into the weekend.
FORECAST: Warm, windy hump day in Phoenix