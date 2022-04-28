Hot, dry & breezy weather across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hot, dry and breezy weather is expected today across the deserts of Arizona. In the Valley, cool morning temperatures in the 60s will climb to the low 90s by the afternoon hours.

A low-pressure system and associated cold front will bring another round of wind to Arizona today. Look for light southeasterly winds this morning in the Valley, that increase to 10 to 20 mile per hour winds out of the southwest this afternoon. Gusts to 30 miles per hour are possible, along with blowing dust.

In the high country, the wind brings wildfire concerns. A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Northern Arizona and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Eastern Arizona. Relative humidity is expected to drop to less than ten percent, while strong southwesterly winds could gust to 40 miles per hour.

Winds should ease up by tonight and lighter winds and slightly cooler temperatures are expected Friday. Over the weekend, high pressure begins to build, and temperatures warm back to the mid-90s. Another round of breezy weather is likely Sunday and Monday. No rain is expected over the next week.

