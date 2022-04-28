Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Graphic video shows police shooting unarmed Maricopa man threatening to hurt himself

Newly-released body-cam video shows a Maricopa Police officer shooting an unarmed man while another officer uses a stun gun. (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-camera footage shows the moments leading up to and when Maricopa officers shot and killed a man they believed was armed with a gun. It happened a month ago in a neighborhood near Mac Neil Street and Sanders Way. Officers later learned 56-year-old Lawrence Knudsen was holding a vape pen in one hand and a cellphone in the other. Knudsen was not armed at the time of the shooting.

On March 27, police say Knudsen called 911 and was threatening to hurt himself. Knudsen told the dispatcher he had a gun but did not want to hurt any officers. In the body-camera footage, several officers are seen pulling up to Knudsen’s house, where he was standing outside. When officers arrived, Knudsen began walking toward them with something in his right hand.

Two officers are heard yelling, “Stop! Back up!” at Knudsen. He refused and continued walking toward one officer, shouting, “Let’s do this.” The officer then shot Knudsen while another used a stun gun on him. Four gunshots are heard on the body camera as Knudsen falls to the ground. Video shows officers immediately tending to Knudsen’s injuries after the shooting. He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police later found a gun on the tailgate of Knudsen’s pickup truck. The Maricopa Police Department is currently investigating if the officer’s actions are in line with department policies.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Families working to bring loved ones home after deadly crash on I-10
Families working to bring loved ones home after deadly crash on I-10
The pig didn't go quietly.
Crews use hash browns, waffle to return potbellied pig to Tunnel Fire victims
Richard Quintanilla Carhuamaca's family got the news Tuesday that he is one of many in critical...
Families working to bring loved ones home after deadly I-10 crash near Picacho
David Smeal is accused of being a fake contractor who took nearly $5K from a Queen Creek family.
Queen Creek couple loses $4,750 cash to fake contractor
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly weighs in on Russia cutting off gas to 2 NATO nations