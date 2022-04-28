Four adults shot in Phoenix; suspects on the loose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say four adults were hurt after a shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday. The shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found out several people were shot and multiple drivers sped off before the police arrived. Four victims were found in nearby areas, including at an apartment complex near 71st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say all the victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

