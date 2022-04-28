Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Four adults shot in Phoenix; suspects on the loose

The shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m.
The shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say four adults were hurt after a shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday. The shooting happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found out several people were shot and multiple drivers sped off before the police arrived. Four victims were found in nearby areas, including at an apartment complex near 71st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say all the victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The winning Powerball ticket was sold in Arizona.
$473 million Powerball ticket sold in Arizona
Three suspects arrested in Ahwatukee man's murder
Detectives said Anthony Covarrubias, 18, met up with three men to buy a gun on March 8.
Ahwatukee mom closer to justice following arrests of son’s murder
"The Care Unit" helps people in Flagstaff