Families working to bring loved ones home after deadly I-10 crash near Picacho

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a week since a pursuit on I-10 south of the Valley killed three people and critically injured several others. The driver is facing first-degree murder charges.

Richard Quintanilla Carhuamaca’s family got the news Tuesday that he is one of many in critical condition. He is at a hospital in Mesa, but they say the process of finding him wasn’t easy. Now that they know he’s alive – they believe the struggle to get him back home to Peru is just beginning.

“We just got a call from the consulate that they found him,” Richard’s niece, Nancy, said as she cried.

She says Monday was the last time her family heard from him. That’s when he told them he would be a passenger in a Toyota Rav-4, the same vehicle Kevin Avila is believed to have been driving last Wednesday. “We are desperate. We don’t know where to go, who to turn to,” she said.

Richard was just one of the many migrants the Department of Homeland Security believes may have been involved in what they describe as “attempted human smuggling activity.”

Nancy says her uncle made the trek from Peru, crossing the border into the United States from Mexico, hoping to get to his sister in Atlanta. “Like every immigrant with the American dream of getting ahead and giving the best to their children,” Nancy said.

It’s a similar situation for Hector Fuentes. His 20-year-old nephew lost his life in the crash. “What was my nephew’s purpose?” Hector asked. “Well, to pursue a dream, but you never know that a dream can lead you to death.”

The Mexican Consulate in Tucson says it continues to reach out to the families of those in this crash, but Hector says it’s been challenging to get any answers since they learned his nephew’s body would need to be sent back to Mexico.

“They told us that they don’t work Saturday and Sunday and that’s why they couldn’t get more information. We have a financial request on behalf of the family, which in this case would be on behalf of my brother. And well then, they would have to analyze if they would proceed to support him with some percentage of the cost of the transfer,” he said.

In her pain, Nancy shares her message to others considering migrating to the United States and crossing the border illegally. “We risk because we are practically risking our lives, and that’s the saddest thing, that we leave our children, our family, and we don’t know what can happen to us. It’s too risky,” Nancy said.

The migrants killed were transported to the Pinal County medical examiner. Once the autopsies are completed, the consulate will begin the process of returning their remains. The consulate also opened an emergency line at 520-975-5832. It’s meant for family members in the U.S. whose relatives were involved in the rollover crash.

