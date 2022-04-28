Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

‘He’ll be playing tonight,” Williams says Devin Booker will play in Game 6

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker watches from the bench during the first half of Game 5 of an...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker watches from the bench during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker is suiting up and will hit the hardwood for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The team upgraded his status from “out” to “questionable” for the Thursday afternoon game. Then during a news conference before the game, Suns head coach Monty Williams said Booker will be playing.

The news first broke that Book might be playing when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, tweeted Booker is expected to test his hamstring in pregame warmups and assuming everything is good, he’ll play in the game.

Booker hasn’t played since he left Game 2 with a hamstring strain. He was originally not expected to return to the series. The Suns are up 3-2 in the best of seven series. Game 6 is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time. The game is in New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans celebrate Phoenix Suns Game 5 win over New Orleans Pelicans
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges drives as New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10)...
Bridges shines on both ends of the court, Suns win Game 5 versus Pelicans
Phoenix Suns' tickets and an NBA basketball against Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA...
Former Suns employee pleads guilty in ticket scheme
Mesa grandma, 25-year-old man rooting on the Suns one year later
Mesa grandma, 25-year-old man rooting on the Suns one year later