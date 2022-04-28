‘He’ll be playing tonight,” Williams says Devin Booker will play in Game 6

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker is suiting up and will hit the hardwood for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The team upgraded his status from “out” to “questionable” for the Thursday afternoon game. Then during a news conference before the game, Suns head coach Monty Williams said Booker will be playing.

The news first broke that Book might be playing when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, tweeted Booker is expected to test his hamstring in pregame warmups and assuming everything is good, he’ll play in the game.

Booker hasn’t played since he left Game 2 with a hamstring strain. He was originally not expected to return to the series. The Suns are up 3-2 in the best of seven series. Game 6 is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time. The game is in New Orleans.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (strained hamstring) is expected to play vs. New Orleans in Game 6 tonight. Booker is expected to test the ligament in pregame warmups, and assuming all goes well, he’ll be back on the floor after missing the past three games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 28, 2022

