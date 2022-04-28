A cool Friday, but bad air quality around Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Still windy across the state this Thursday afternoon and evening. A Red Flag Warning is still in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Arizona and the Rim Country for critical fire conditions. Low humidity levels and high winds over 30 mph will continue as a dry low-pressure center passes to the north.

Behind that low, some cooler weather will be in place on Friday, with highs struggling to get into the 90′s. Our seasonal average is 88 degrees. There is a High Pollution Advisory for the Valley and the rest of Maricopa and Pinal counties for Friday due to expected high ozone levels. Anyone with breathing issues should be aware of this and limit their outdoor activities. A warmer weekend is ahead as highs settle into the mid 90′s.

A First Alert for bad ozone levels Friday for the Valley and surrounding areas. (AZ Family First Alert Weather Team)

A series of troughs will continue to pass to our north, bringing another round of windy conditions on Sunday statewide. It will likely trigger another round of Red Flag Warnings or Fire Weather Watches for the High Country. None of these systems are expected to bring rain to the Valley. We have not had measurable rain since March 29th at Sky Harbor. As far as 100 degrees, our average first day of triple digits is May 2nd. It looks like we will go past that mark next week. Last year our first day of 100 degrees was May 5th.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.