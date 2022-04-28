Car smashes into south Phoenix gas station after running red light

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people, including a young child, are hurt following a crash in south Phoenix late Thursday morning.

According to Phoenix police, the car was heading west on Dobbins Road after colliding with another vehicle. Officers said in an email that the car ran the red light at the intersection of Central Avenue, lost control, and crashed into a protective barrier inside a gas station parking lot. A man standing nearby was hit by flying debris from the car when it crashed into the barrier. Paramedics rushed the injured man to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two women and a boy were in the car when it crashed. Paramedics took all of them to nearby hospitals with minor injuries. Detectives are continuing the investigation. Detectives believe alcohol could be a factor in the crash.

