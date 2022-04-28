Ahwatukee mom closer to justice following arrests of son’s murder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A grieving mom said her family is one step closer to justice after her son was shot to death last month in Ahwatukee. Last week, three men were arrested in connection to the shooting.

“I am glad that they are behind bars; I want them to see my face. I want to confront them so bad. I want them to know how they hurt my family and my kids,” said the victim’s mom Lisa Carrillo.

Detectives said Anthony Covarrubias, 18, met up with three men to buy a gun on March 8. According to court documents, Covarrubias got into a fight with one of the suspects, Michael Parham, and pulled out a knife. Parham and two other men, Tyshon McKenzie and Alberto Jimenez, allegedly took the Covarrubias’s rifle and cellphone before shooting him multiple times.

“They have a place to lay their head at in prison, jail, wherever they are at. My son doesn’t,” said Carrillo.

Carrillo said she desperately misses her son but feels relief knowing his alleged killers are off the streets. She wants people to remember Covarrubias as a caring and loving person. “He made mistakes, we all make mistakes, but he had a heart. If he saw you on the street, he would be the one to give you a blanket,” said Carrillo.

All three suspects are facing first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

