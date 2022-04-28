$473 million Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Check your tickets to see if you won! According to the Powerball website on Wednesday night, the estimated $473 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Arizona.

The winning numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68, with Powerball number 4. The Power Play was 2. Officials did not say where the winning ticket was sold. This is the second-largest

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.