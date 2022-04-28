Your Life
102 marathons in 102 days: Gilbert amputee’s unofficial world record

In this image provided by Edwin Broersma, marathoner Jacky Hunt-Broersma trains on Aug. 28,...
In this image provided by Edwin Broersma, marathoner Jacky Hunt-Broersma trains on Aug. 28, 2021 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, in San Tan Valley, Az. Hunt-Broersma lost her left leg below the knee to a rare form of cancer, but she hasn't let that stop her and is trying to cover the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance at least 102 times in 102 days, which would set a new world record. The Boston Marathon on April 18 is expected to be No. 92 in her streak. (Edwin Broersma via AP)(Edwin Broersma photo via AP | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (AP) — An amputee athlete from Arizona has set an unofficial world record, running 102 marathons in 102 days. Jacky Hunt-Broersma achieved that goal on Thursday and now says she may run two more for good measure. She’s been covering the classic 26.2-mile distance every day since Jan. 17. She has run it outdoors or on a treadmill indoors. Hunt-Broersma ran marathon No. 102 in a row at Veterans Oasis Park in Chandler.

The South Africa native runs on a carbon-fiber prosthesis since she lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer. The previous women’s record of 101 marathons in as many days was set earlier this month by Kate Jayden, a nondisabled British runner. Hunt-Broersma says she hopes her feat inspires others to push themselves.

She’s also been running for a cause. Hunt-Broersmahas helped raise more than $23,000 for the nonprofit Amputee Blade Runners, which helps provide free, high-activity prostheses to amputees. With all 102 marathons, she’s run more than 2,670 miles, which would be like if she ran from her home in Gilbert to Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The previous Guinness World Record for consecutive days in running a marathon for women was 95, set by Alyssa Clark in 2020. For the men, Spanish ultrarunner Ricardo Abad Martinez set the world record for consecutive days of running a marathon at 607. He started in October 2010 and ended in February 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

