Warm & windy Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dry and windy weather looks to continue for Arizona for the next few days and into the weekend. For the Valley, look or a high of 94 today, which is above average for this time of year but still five degrees cooler than yesterday. Sunshine and breezy winds can be expected, with southwesterly winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

It will be windier in the high country today, where dry weather is also expected. As a weather disturbance passes north of Arizona, the winds pick up today, generally near 15-25 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour in the mountains. In Eastern Arizona, a Red Flag Warning is in effect today for the dangerous combination of low relative humidity and strong winds.

Thursday, a stronger but still dry storm system swings through our region. This will once again drive strong southwesterly winds across our state. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the higher elevations tomorrow form 11am to 7pm where gusts could reach 40 miles per hour. In the Valley, another breezy day can be expected, with temperatures dropping to the low 90s tomorrow.

Lighter winds arrive Friday and Saturday, but another round of strong winds is likely on Sunday. No rain is expected for the next 7 days.

