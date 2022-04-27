Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Warm & windy Wednesday

A mild morning in the 60s to start your day in Phoenix. Plan on a high of around 94 degrees later this afternoon.
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dry and windy weather looks to continue for Arizona for the next few days and into the weekend. For the Valley, look or a high of 94 today, which is above average for this time of year but still five degrees cooler than yesterday. Sunshine and breezy winds can be expected, with southwesterly winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

It will be windier in the high country today, where dry weather is also expected. As a weather disturbance passes north of Arizona, the winds pick up today, generally near 15-25 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour in the mountains. In Eastern Arizona, a Red Flag Warning is in effect today for the dangerous combination of low relative humidity and strong winds.

Thursday, a stronger but still dry storm system swings through our region. This will once again drive strong southwesterly winds across our state. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the higher elevations tomorrow form 11am to 7pm where gusts could reach 40 miles per hour. In the Valley, another breezy day can be expected, with temperatures dropping to the low 90s tomorrow.

Lighter winds arrive Friday and Saturday, but another round of strong winds is likely on Sunday. No rain is expected for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The rest of this week we’ll see temperatures come down a bit and with storms passing to the...
FORECAST: Temperatures to cool down mid-week
The rest of this week we’ll see temperatures come down a bit and with storms passing to the...
Cooler temperatures and some wind ahead for Arizona the rest of the week
Warm and sunny for rest of the week, highs in mid-90s
Warm and sunny for rest of the week, highs in mid-90s
Temperatures are heating up around the Valley with highs at around 99.
Temperatures heating up around the Valley