Gold Canyon man’s $48,000 air transport bill reduced to $4,000

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Joe Leduc says he feels a lot better knowing he won’t have to pay a $48,582 medical bill. “It’s just indescribable, Gary,” Leduc told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper. “It’s quite a relief to be able to come to some kind of solution with them.”

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Leduc explained how he recently suffered a stroke while standing in his kitchen and was rushed to the nearest hospital. But the facility wasn’t equipped to treat him. “And after being there for only about 20 minutes,” Leduc said he remembers the doctor saying, “‘We’re not a stroke hospital.’”

So, the hospital scheduled him to be airlifted to another medical facility where he was treated and eventually released. Leduc later received a bill from PHI Air Medical, the chopper company that transported him, the sum of which he says almost gave him another stroke. “How much is the chopper bill?” Harper asked. “$48,582,” Leduc said. His insurance didn’t cover the bill, and he’s not in the financial situation to pay such a large amount.

3 On Your Side reached out to PHI Air Medical and asked them to look into the issue. A spokesperson told the team that they would send Joe paperwork to fill out saying, “when patients cooperate and fill out the necessary paperwork, they have very favorable outcomes.”

After filling out the papers and submitting it, the company agreed to reduce the $48,582 bill down to $4,000. Leduc said he owes it all to 3 On Your Side, “I think just having your exposure and everyone knowing who you are, especially after sending in the paperwork, it’s just like a weight off our shoulders.”

Leduc said he has paid the reduced bill in full and says he’s sleeping a lot better at night knowing it’s no longer an issue.

