Try It With Tess: Fantasic gift ideas for Mother’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9. If you haven’t found anything for Mom yet, we have you covered. I found some great ideas at all price ranges, including things created by or sold by Arizona moms. We love shopping local!

Elevate your style with jewelry that will make you shine. Delicora was created by jewelry designer Sandra Martinelli. She created the line several years ago because she has a nickel allergy. Each piece is handcrafted with nickel-free materials using 14k gold fill or sterling silver. Delicora also gives back 10% of each order to charities like Feeding America and Girl Up. The pieces are simple to wear every day but enough to make a statement. Gem drop earrings start at $18.

If your mom likes practical gifts, this is it -- socks! But they’re not just your regular socks. Put a secret spring in Mom’s step with the help of sockshh! Each pair comes in a recyclable package that can be reused as a place to stash your socks and renew their scent after washing them. Each color is paired with a unique scent to fit your feet and your mood.

Green for strength

Blue for peace

Yellow for joy

Pink for love

Black for confidence

You can find them on Amazon for $11.99.

The S’Hug is a new versatile cardigan wrap available exclusively online. It’s designed with a touch of cashmere for softness and is inspired by three essentials in every woman’s closet -- a cardigan, a wrap, and a scarf.

The S’hug has a tunnel sleeve design, which allows for a seamless transformation from wrap to cardigan to scarf, while keeping it comfortably hands-free. When Mom is ready to slip out of the cardigan but still wants the comfort of a soft, cozy layer, she can simply drape the S’Hug into a stylish scarf or wrap.

The changing seasons can do a number on our skin. Treat your skin with clean beauty. Using only natural and organic ingredients, Teal Botanicals was founded by Carmela Lerner, a nurse and mom of three. She grew up in the Philippines and sources ingredients like coconut oil, pili oil, and lemongrass from small farms in her homeland. Teal Botanical nourishes, leaving skin glowing. Their top-selling, super-hydrating facial oil is packed with antioxidants to help brighten damaged, discolored skin and prevents fine lines.

Sudshare is a new on-demand laundry service app. Think Instacart for laundry. Laundry gets picked up, washed, folded, and delivered back within 24 hours. It’s available throughout the Valley. There’s no need to separate light from darks; they do it. It’s $1 per pound, with a $20 minimum on all orders. Pickup and delivery are free. You can still give as much or as little laundry as you want, but if it’s less than 20 pounds you’ll be charged $20. Think of all the time saved. Mom will love this!

These are created by or sold by Arizona moms

We love shopping local!

Valley mom Kim Bauer created Izzy and Ivy, a shop for all women. Among her items are some fantastic bags big enough for any busy mom. She has a cute store inside the new Painted Tree boutique, sells at events and festivals, and has an online store.

Tired of digging through your purse to find your glasses? Scottsdale mom Julliana Garten created this hanging holder so you can clip them onto your purse, your backpack, a workout bag, a travel bag -- any kind of bag.

From one mother to another, this mother/daughter-owned and -operated business features all-natural skincare and home products that use a base of antioxidant-rich extra virgin olive oil sourced from the Queen Creek Olive Mill. In addition to being produced and sold at the Olive Mill, the Olivespa also sells its products at the Marketplace at Kierland Commons and online.

If you’re looking to give Mom a “taste” of Arizona, try the Flavors of Arizona Sampler.

This Mother’s Day event with Cloth & Flame will honor the mom in your life with a delightful dinner event set on the grounds of iconic The Strawberry Inn. The evening begins with a welcome reception complete with passed bites and crafted drinks served on the great lawn of the inn. As you mix and mingle, you’ll enjoy the forest-inspired beauty that surrounds you. At sunset, Cloth & Flame Culinary Director Nick Rusticus will prepare and serve a multi-course dinner featuring Arizona-made ingredients.

Ayla Jane Designs was created by Valley mom Cherryl Anderson several years ago. Some of her trendy designs include rattan, which has a special place in her heart. The rattan is from the island of Cebu in the Philippines, which is where she’s from. Anderson works with a supplier who hand-picks the supplies. You can find her beautiful jewelry at places like the Market at the Scottsdale Quarter or at www.aylajanedesigns.com.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.