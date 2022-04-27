Your Life
Police searching for suspected arsonist after Prescott playground is destroyed

Prescott playground
Prescott playground(Prescott Police Department)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Prescott police say they are looking for a suspected arsonist after a beloved playground at Peppertree Park was destroyed earlier in the week.

Police say officers were called out along with the Prescott Fire Department on Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. for reports of a fire at the park. When crews arrived, firefighters found the ground under the playground equipment was on fire, causing significant damage to the equipment. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly before it could spread.

During their investigation, police say detectives found evidence that arson may be involved. They are continuing to investigate and if anyone has any information, call Detective Frascone at 928-777-1923,

