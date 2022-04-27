Phoenix Librarian fosters love for reading

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A librarian who goes above and beyond for her students -- that is Something Good! Sarah Nix is the librarian at Metro Tech High School. Arizona’s Family learned about all the amazing things she does, thanks to a fellow educator who nominated her.

Julie Skyrzpek says Nix has made the Metro Tech’s library welcoming, stimulating, enriching, and a fun place. Nix has developed a culture of enthusiasm for reading at her library. As Skyrzpek wrote: “What she does is her job; what she does to foster the pleasure and stimulation of reading is extraordinary. Reading truly does open doors and open minds, but Ms. Nix makes certain that the library is open in ways that appeal to all students.”

During the pandemic, Nix also connected students with digital books. That’s just another way this librarian is doing Something Good.

