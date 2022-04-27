Phoenix elementary school’s 3rd grade surprised with college scholarships

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Third graders at a south Phoenix elementary school got quite the surprise on Monday when a foundation announced that they would all be able to attend college for free.

On Monday, 63 third-grade students at Bernard Black Elementary School from the Roosevelt School District learned they were all being awarded scholarships from the Rosztoczy Foundation. The students and their parents were told during a special ceremony held by the district, school principal, superintendent, Tom Rosztoczy and members of the board of directors for the Rosztoczy Foundation.

The scholarships are a part of the foundation’s Promise to Go to College program, which gives qualified students the college opportunity they deserve. The Rosztoczy Foundation stated that all Bernard Black School students should be college-ready and on their way to college.

