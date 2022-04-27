Your Life
Medical catasrophe turns Phoenix-area women into fused-glass artist

Mimi Leiper started working with glass to help her recover from a stroke. Now she's an amazing fused-glass artist. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mimi Leiper is a lady who is not afraid of color. Her work features both functional and fun glass art that brings the colors found in nature into the home. Mimi is always looking to try new techniques with glass but always puts her spin on each piece, combining unexpected colors and design elements to make her art her own.

Mimi believes that art feeds the soul, and she is always excited to bring something beautiful to life, either for herself or for others. She is passionate about having her art live on with her clients as décor in their homes. She features bowls, trays, wall art, tables, and vases.

As she has grown as an artist, her work has consistently become unique and more professionally finished. She is very proud of what she creates, and there is so much more to explore.

How a Mimi Leiper piece comes together

Mimi Leiper Glass Art | 602-315-0174 | Instagram | Facebook

